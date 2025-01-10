Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $233,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

