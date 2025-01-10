K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.63 and traded as high as C$37.99. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$37.99, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.75, for a total transaction of C$162,975.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $437,047. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

