KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,282.74. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock worth $304,086. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 95,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
