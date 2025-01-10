Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 100,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.12. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Tesla by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

