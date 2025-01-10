Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.21 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

