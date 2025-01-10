Khozema Shipchandler Sells 10,834 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Twilio Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 214.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

