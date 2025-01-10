Kingstone Companies, Inc. Issues Year-End Letter to StockholdersOn January 8, 2025, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) released a press release in the form of a year-end letter addressed to the company’s stockholders. The document detailed the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Kingstone Companies’s 8K filing here.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Read More