KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

