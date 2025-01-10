Kopin Corporation Grants Equity Awards to Key Executives in Recent 8-K Filing

Kopin Corporation, a leading technology company specializing in wearable devices, disclosed in its recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission key executive compensation details. The filing, dated January 3, 2025, unveiled the granting of significant equity awards to top company officials.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Michael Murray, was granted 408,634 restricted stock units (RSUs) and 591,366 options to purchase the company’s common stock at a strike price of $1.76. These awards are part of the company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, with the RSU cliff vesting three years from the grant date and the options vesting quarterly over a four-year period, subject to Mr. Murray’s continued employment with the company. Additionally, Mr. Murray’s salary for fiscal year 2025 was increased by three percent for cost of living adjustments.

Furthermore, on the same date, Mr. Paul Baker, the Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Richard Sneider were granted 146,350 and 136,360 restricted stock units (RSUs) respectively. The vesting of these RSUs is tied to specific revenue, operating income, and individual goal milestones based on the company’s fiscal year 2025 results. Both executives were assigned salaries of $360,900 and $362,000 for the fiscal year 2025, respectively.

These equity awards align with the company’s efforts to incentivize and retain top talent. The awards are structured to motivate key executives to drive the company’s growth and success while ensuring their continued commitment to the organization.

Kopin Corporation remains focused on rewarding and retaining key executives as it continues to drive innovation and growth in the wearable technology sector. The company’s strategic approach to executive compensation is designed to align with its long-term objectives and enhance shareholder value. Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the impact of these equity awards on the company’s performance and future prospects.

