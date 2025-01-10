L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $267.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $289.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.31.

LHX stock opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

