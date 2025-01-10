Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.