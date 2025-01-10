Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.75 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

GETY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Getty Images Price Performance

Insider Activity

Getty Images stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Getty Images has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.77.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,013.50. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock worth $10,629,182. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

