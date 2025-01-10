Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.20. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1,892 shares changing hands.
Magyar Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
