Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.21 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

