Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 359.43 ($4.42). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 348.98 ($4.29), with a volume of 12,302,138 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327 ($4.02).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

