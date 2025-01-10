Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 359.43 ($4.42). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 348.98 ($4.29), with a volume of 12,302,138 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.02).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.