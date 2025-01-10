Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 359.43 ($4.42). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 348.98 ($4.29), with a volume of 12,302,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 352.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,640.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

