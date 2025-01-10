Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 59.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 86.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $77,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Masco Trading Up 1.0 %

Masco stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.