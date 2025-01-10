Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.22 and traded as high as $169.66. Masimo shares last traded at $168.80, with a volume of 634,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Masimo Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 120.4% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Masimo by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Masimo by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

