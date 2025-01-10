Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.22 and traded as high as $169.66. Masimo shares last traded at $168.80, with a volume of 634,326 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.