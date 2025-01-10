Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 839,780 shares traded.
Mateon Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
