Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,652.76. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $5,957,632.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $5,861,769.60.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $5,919,392.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,665,319.04.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $5,007,386.56.

On Thursday, October 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $4,921,476.80.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -445.46 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

