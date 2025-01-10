Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.64. 234,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

