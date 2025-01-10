Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). 365,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 118,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.
Metals One Company Profile
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
