Michael Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $102.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $103.46.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 85.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Celestica by 253.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

