Mizuho Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,524,572.94. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after buying an additional 749,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 31.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after buying an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

