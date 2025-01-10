Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 365.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

