National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. National American University shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 16,700 shares.
National American University Trading Up 171.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -1.01.
About National American University
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
