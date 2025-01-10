NIO (NYSE:NIO) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

