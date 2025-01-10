NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. NMI has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 57.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 989.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NMI by 32.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

