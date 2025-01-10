Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 40,042 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at $876,750.70. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

ESRT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

