Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,555 shares in the company, valued at $101,369,693.25. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,333. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

