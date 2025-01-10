Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 11,331 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

