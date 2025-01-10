Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 13,483 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in nVent Electric by 57.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

