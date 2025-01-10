Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $390.84 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.07 and a 52-week high of $439.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.67 and its 200 day moving average is $388.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

