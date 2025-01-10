Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,159,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

