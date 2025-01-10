Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.98 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

