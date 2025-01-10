Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $99.74 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,591.64. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $3,355,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

