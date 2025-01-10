Northern Technologies International Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2024

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) recently disclosed its consolidated financial results for the fiscal quarter concluded on November 30, 2024. The company’s announcement was made public on January 8, 2025. NTIC unveiled these results through a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to its current Form 8-K report.

As per the contents of the report, the financial data shared by NTIC shall not be considered as “filed” for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and will not be incorporated into any future filings by the company unless expressly specified in such filings.

Additionally, the filing also included relevant information related to financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 contained a detailed 2024 Shareholder Letter from Northern Technologies International Corporation, highlighting the company’s strategic positioning, achievements, and future prospects.

The Shareholder Letter delved into various aspects of the company’s performance, such as investment banking, capital markets, and Jefferies Finance. It outlined critical transactions and growth statistics, emphasizing remarkable progress and positive outcomes across different business segments.

The letter also underscored the company’s commitment to addressing challenges with transparency, humility, and a forward-looking approach. It expressed optimism for the future, celebrating the efforts of the team and maintaining a focus on long-term value creation.

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to maximizing shareholder value were apparent throughout the 2024 Shareholder Letter. The company remains driven by a sense of ownership, alignment, and entrepreneurial spirit, looking forward to continued success and growth in the upcoming periods.

Investors and stakeholders can further explore the detailed financial information and insights provided in the 2024 Shareholder Letter for a comprehensive understanding of NTIC’s performance and strategic direction.

This news is courtesy of the recent 8-K SEC filing by Northern Technologies International Corporation.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

