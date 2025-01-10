Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $384.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

