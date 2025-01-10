Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 458.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $11.19 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

