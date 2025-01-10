Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NU were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 458.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NU by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NU opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

