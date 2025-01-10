NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

