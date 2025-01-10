NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

