NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.02% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54. NVIDIA has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 23,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

