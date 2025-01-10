Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,172 shares of company stock worth $9,878,158 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

OLLI stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

