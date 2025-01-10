Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.69 and traded as high as $86.67. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 336,753 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 301.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

