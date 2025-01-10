Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.69 and traded as high as $86.67. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 336,753 shares changing hands.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 223.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

