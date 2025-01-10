Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.21 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

