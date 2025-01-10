Park National Corp OH Sells 961 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

