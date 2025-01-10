Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 96,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.